Philadelphia, Pa. -- It's national Slinky® day! Today, toy company Just Play is unveiling their campaign for a new sound for the original walking spring toy, the Slinky.

The company is inviting consumers to join in by creating their own remixes. Launching in tandem with National Slinky Day, the new interactive campaign remixes the original Slinky jingle across social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, leveraging influencers to get the word out and drive participation.

This initiative kicks off Slinky's social media debut across TikTok and Instagram under the handle @original_slinky.

"National Slinky Day is the perfect time to bring this iconic brand to a new generation in a fresh, relevant way," said Geoffrey Greenberg, co-president of Just Play.

"Slinky truly is the original fidget toy and has long been an inspiration for creativity and innovation since its invention by Richard and Betty James in 1945. We're excited to see where today's content creators will take it," Greenberg continued.

The campaign launches today with a 30-second video across social platforms. The clip mashes up old archival footage with new imagery of adults playing with Slinkys.

Creative consumers are directed to Slinkys SoundCloud page, where they can access original Slinky jingle elements to create their own remix.

According to Just Play, anyone who posts a new Slinky sound with #SlinkyRemix and tags the brand (@original_slinky) could win a Slinky Swag Pack, containing Slinkys and gear. Plus, one jingle will be featured in a national advertising campaign and win the ultimate Slinky prize package.

"We're thrilled to partner with Just Play to announce a new sound and social media presence for what's arguably the most memorable jingle of all time," said Steve Red, President and co-chief creative officer at partner firm Red Tettemer O'Connell.

"Our goal here was to interweave old and new," said Red, "coupling vintage footage from new creators and an old favorite song with a new sound to remind those young and old that this toy is back and better than ever."

Slinky debuted in 1945 at Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia and sustained popularity throughout the rest of the 20th century.

When Slinky was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2000, more than 250 million had been sold to date.

"Slinky remains well-loved by both children and adults alike," according to Just Play. The toy launches into its next 75 years, making its move into the social and digital space with today's launch of the National Slinky Day campaign.

Everyone loves a Slinky, right?