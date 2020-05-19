This estate sale is huge and the variety of items is awesome! We have about 280 photos for viewing and this home is over 5 buildings including the house. The house is large and so are the outbuildings. We will still need to limit occupancy to keep good social distancing in each building and the home, but given the size, any line should work down quickly! This is a great sale if you are looking for quality furnishings, household goods, craft items, tools, and much more including some terrific outdoor furniture. We will also have our large tent set up for box lots. Due to Covid-19 requirements and guidance from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we will require a mask be worn inside all dwellings and inside the tent and outbuildings. We will have hand sanitizer available in several locations throughout the sale for your use as well as checkout! You may want to bring your own gloves! We know you all did great at our South Williamsport Sale and hope to see you at this terrific sale. Here is what you can expect to see at this sale and prepare to be amazed: (We get several requests for prices and sizes after posting our listings, please realize that we are extremely busy with three sales and will not be able to answer inquiries at this time!)

Place: 937 Cherry Street in Montoursville. About 5 or six homes from the State Police Barracks.

Dates and Times: May 21 & 22 8am-5pm and Saturday 8am-noon

Furniture: We have several open and closed hutches in both maple and Cherry stains, Curios, Dry Sinks, Sofa, recliner, lift chair, upholstered chairs, leather chairs, bar stools, tv entertainment stands, hall tables, Wooden Rocking Chair, Coffee Table and End Table, Maple Corner Hutch, and much more not in the photos!

Glassware: We have lots of glassware including Fenton Milk Glass, Huge lot of Brown Drip from Hull and other makers, Several China Sets, Mark Twain Festival Summer Swanky Swig Glasses (1985), Irena Stemware, Stoneware, assorted crystalware, Carnival Glass hen on nest, American Fostoria, Big Wrangler steakhouse Fire King Coffee Mugs, Phaltzgraff service for 8 Daisy Chain pattern (new in box)

Sterling Candle Holders,

Cookbooks,

Wall Clocks, Copper and other Tea Pots, Wall Weather Station, radios, Quilt Rack, Mens Valet, Rolls Royce AM/FM radio, Lowery Organ, Mantel Clock, A Gingerbread style clock for parts,

Snap Lid Crocks, Snap Lid Canning Jars, lots of Ball Canning Jars,

Artificial Flowers,

Steel Guitar with Amplifier,

Lots of nice wall art and prints, some baskets, decorative bird houses, lots of ladies clothes that we do not have photographed (should fill a nice area in our tent)

Bakeware, Placemats, Doilies, Decorative outdoor flags, linens, Blankets, throw blankets, Nautical Full Queen quilt set, sheet sets, Tea Towels, Table Cloths, dolls, decorative bears, bunnies and more,

Vintage Roy Rogers covered wagon kit, Vintage 1960’s Mattel Power Shop Set, Doll Cradles, old Cowboy and Indian Pin-ups

Mens Briefs, thermal socks all new in package, mens boots and shoes.

Audio CD’s and old LP’s, 45’s and Record Sets, 1949 and 1950 “The Sock” yearbooks,

Costume Jewelry, Napco figurines, a few cute nautical decorations

Lamps and Lighting galore, modern oil lamps including Fairy Lamps

Knives, several stainless steel flatware sets, various kitchen utensils, Sunbeam Mixer, pots and pans of all shapes and sizes, electric skillets, blender, hot air popcorn maker, Miracle thaw defrosting tray, Betty Crocker Food Steamer, Thermal Coffee Server, Salad Shooter, Nesting Stainless Steel bowl set,

Board Games and puzzles,

Indoor and outdoor planters and vases, Topiary,

Toleware, Cast Iron door stops, old bottles, Duck Decoys, Fishing Supplies, Binoculars,

Many items new in the box including a Spin mop, Starlight Twin Glass oil Candle Set, Realistic Speakers new in the box including a set of Mach 2 speakers, and several new shelf speakers from Realistic, Nostalgia CD Player system, Aiwa 80 Watt Stereo System new in box, Boombox, Stainless Service chafing dish with lots of sterno canisters,

More electronics including under counther GE Stereo CD, Bearcat 210 Scanner, VCR, 13 Digital Color Television, CB Radio, Car Vacs, Magic Chef Dorm Fridge/Freezer, Indoors we also have a full size Refrigerator/Freezer

Spray Paints, Tools, wire for scrap, B&D Sander, B&D single sided Hedge Trimmer, Painting Supplies, Caulk, Stains, Craftsman Radial Arm Saw on stand, Rockwell Jointer, Wood Magazine Lots, Auto Cleaning Supplies and maintenance items, Lo-trim baseboard heat in the box ready for your addition!

Huge Collection of Yarn even the photos doesn't quite catch all that is there!

Bakers Rack, Tons of Storage Tubs, Stackable drawer Storage, Cast Iron Outdoor Bench and seat set, Redwood chairs, Fountains, outdoor furniture, an entire shed filled with crafting items, Gazebo in a box ready for set-up, many more new items in boxes!

We have a 2 car garage filled with Christmas items, Artificial Trees, Ceramic Trees, Tin Litho santa wind-up toys, Vintage Plastic Toys, power tools, landscape pavers, drift wood, and more!

We will also be erecting our 16’ x 32’ tent and it will be filled with box lots, ladies clothing, and some vintage furniture. This will be a sale you definitely do not want to miss! Hope to see you there!