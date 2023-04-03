Selinsgrove, Pa. — Tucked away in the back of a building at the intersection of Market and Chestnut Street, an unassuming white door leads to a lush garden. Desert and jungle plants bloom, climb, and trail out of pots, all waiting for somebody to take them home. This hidden treasure is Mel & Monty Plant Co., a shop specializing in houseplants and handmade gifts.

Mel & Monty came along at the perfect time: the recent loss of the Country Cupboard greenhouse left a void in the region's indoor plant market. The new shop seemed to appear out of nowhere, suddenly sprouting on social media in February and hosting a low-key grand opening on March 4.

Despite how active the business's social media page is, it's maintained an air of mystery. Facebook posts mostly highlight the plants, but who's behind it all?

The owners of Mel & Monty Plant Co. are Kelly and Chris Swanger, high school sweethearts turned married couple who reside in Newport, Pa. This begs the question: Who are Mel and Monty?

"When choosing the name for my business, I wanted to incorporate the reason I decided to do this - my plants! Monty was my very first Monstera (split leaf Philodendron). Mel, another split leaf Philodendron, was a purchase I made on my 31st birthday as a present to myself," explained Kelly. "Mel and Monty's personalities mesh well to create the perfect vibe in the shop, as well as for our brand as a whole and, well, the names together were super catchy to me."

Kelly describes her plants in a way that makes them sound like pets. Each one has its own name and personality based on its unique quirks and growth habits. Mel, a massive Monstera, is a dramatic "boss babe" who reaches in all directions with her aerial roots, and Monty is relaxed and eccentric, vining freely. Kelly has a special fondness for Monsteras, using them as inspiration for the business's name, logo, and some of its products.

The shop's origin is as whimsical as its assortment of plants. Kelly's childhood dream was to own a flower shop, but she left the idea behind to pursue a healthcare career.

"It was all I knew, and all I ever saw myself doing after I started," Kelly said of her nursing career.

Kelly worked for 12 years in the same long-term care facility. This arrangement was fine until COVID came along.

"I worked my way through the pandemic in a 198-bed long-term care facility with 80 to 100 employees as Lead Infection Preventionist, and as you can imagine, I burned out."

Despite the burnout, Kelly stuck to her nursing career for a while longer. She switched from the long-term care facility to an endoscopy and surgery center. Although she enjoyed the surgery center job, the pandemic revived Kelly's old dream.

"I've always loved houseplants, but never had a green thumb," Kelly recalls. "I bought a golden Pothos thinking it would live a very short life in my window; however, she thrived! I was able to chop and propagate her, and when I successfully completed my first propagation I deemed myself an expert and like many others during the pandemic, I built a collection. I spent so much time researching and learning from mistakes."

After her success with the golden Pothos, Kelly began to travel all over Pennsylvania to find interesting plants. She visited a vast variety of shops and felt a sense of community with the "plant people" in the Lehigh Valley.

One day while watering her houseplants, Kelly thought about opening a shop. The idea seemed absurd, so she brushed it off. She didn't brush hard enough; the concept had already thoroughly taken root. Over time, she fantasized about what her shop would look like, its place in the community, happy plants, and happy customers. She bought a Limited Liability Company and waited for a space to become available. It was a long wait - so long that Kelly thought about buying an old van or bus to turn into a mobile shop.

Eventually, she saw an ad for a small space in Selinsgrove. Though it's a bit of a trek from her home in Newport, Kelly feels a special connection with the borough. It holds many fond memories, including her first date with Chris.

Kelly reminisced: "From there it was like a whirlwind. Before I knew it, I was signing a lease, putting notice in at my job, and looking to completely take a different path with my life. Everything fell into place."

Now, we have Mel & Monty Plant Co. The shop carries classics like the indestructible snake plant, terrarium-friendly plants like eyelash Begonias and goldfish plants, rarer finds like the majestic multicolored Aglaonema, and one of the rising stars of the houseplant world, Hoyas. The store is an inviting feast for the eyes, and Kelly is always eager to help customers who are looking for a perfect plant or experiencing horticultural hardships.

"I love getting to chat and educate my guests about plants, answering their questions, and helping them in their hunt for their 'unicorn' or the perfect vining plant for their west facing window in the family room. I want to create a plant community that brings everyone together to have fun and share the love of houseplants," says Kelly.

Kelly and Chris are eager to see everybody soon at what they call "your new favorite neighborhood plant shop."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.