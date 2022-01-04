Williamsport, Pa. -- The announcement first came back in May of 2021. The Crazy Tomato was closing its doors on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock and making a move westward to the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in the City of Williamsport.

"Our lease expired and the national franchises keep coming, so it's time for us to find a new home," the owners said.

Many months of "unexpected delays" left "Crazy" fans without the pizza and sandwiches they've grown to love over 12 years. The owners kept a stream of Facebook updates for their fans, including a list of their neighbors nearby the campus of Penn College who could serve them delicious food while they waited for the doors to open.

That time is now.

Meanwhile on E. Third St., construction continues on the new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken which expects to open in March next door to the former Crazy Tomato location.



