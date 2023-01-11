As the new year approaches, many businesses take the opportunity to reflect on the past year and set goals for the year ahead. New year's resolutions are not just for individuals, they can also be useful for businesses as a way to focus on areas of improvement and growth.

A business new year resolution is a commitment to making positive changes in your business that will help you achieve your long-term goals. It can be anything from increasing revenue and profits to improving customer satisfaction or streamlining internal processes. Whatever your resolution may be, it's important to have a plan in place to help you stay on track and make progress towards your goals.

In this article, we'll delve into the process of setting effective business new year resolutions. By the end of this article, you'll have the tools and knowledge you need to create and successfully achieve your business new year resolutions.

1. Stay true to core values

Core values are just an essential set of guiding characteristics that define who you are at the core and what you want from the culture of your organization. The ccore values define your culture and then hiring, recognizing, rewarding, celebrating, and occasionally terminating people based on whether they live your core values or not.

Core values help companies in the decision-making processes and drive businesses to decisions to achieve a number of great outcomes. Core values educate clients and potential customers about what the company is about and clarify the identity of the company. Core values are becoming primary recruiting and retention tools.

Core values are what support the vision, shape the culture, and reflect what a company values. They are the essence of the company’s identity – the principles, beliefs, or philosophy of values. Establishing strong core values provides both internal and external advantages to the company.

2. Find your Core Focus™

Core focus is the sweet spot of your organization; it has been called a million things in the history of business. A lot of people call it a vision statement. Some people call it a mission statement. Stephen Covey calls it voice. Jim Collins called it the hedgehog concept.

Once it’s clearly defined and articulated, the trick is to stay laser focused within that core focus so that you’re always working within your sweet spot. You understand why you exist and the one specific thing that sets you apart from the competition.

3. Have a big goal

This is just a long-range big goal for your business. The time frame is flexible, anything from five to 30 years out. It is a clearly articulated, simple number-one business goal for your organization. It gets you all on the same page with where you are going long term. Unless the leadership team is focused on the big boal, it will forever be stuck in solving the problem of the day. Instead, organizations need to create a vision of where they want to be in 10 years and it must become the number one goal of the organization. When everyone in the organization is focused on the target, the stars align and magic happens. You and your team can actually “see” it becoming a reality.

I know it is really tough out there right now. But we do know for sure that it will change. We just don’t know how, and that’s why you need a big goal to help you focus. It may actually change the way you are conducting business now and make you either add or delete products and services in the future. It is a whole new way to look at your business in these uncertain times.

4. Refine and simplify your marketing strategy

Your marketing strategy is simply designed to get you all on the same page with who you should talk to and what you should say to get the biggest return on your investment in precious sales and marketing energy.

There are four parts to marketing strategy:

1. Target market

2. 3 Uniques

3. Proven process

4. Guarantee

The Target market is getting you all to agree on the ideal prospect. The demographic, geographic, and psychographic profile of the kinds of people or companies you should be laser focused on proactively selling and marketing to. Once that’s clear, the rest of the marketing strategy is simply your message to those ideal prospects.

3 Uniques are just three differentiating characteristics. Three things about your organization that make you different and better than the competition, it sets you apart from the competition.

The proven process is a one-page visual illustration of the way you take care of your customers, from the minute they start thinking about doing business with you to the time they are longtime satisfied business partners of yours.

The guarantee is just a pledge or a promise that reduces the fear of adoption. It eliminates objections that you might face in the sales and marketing process.

5. Have a medium goal

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s important for business owners and leadership teams to always be a few steps ahead of the game. Even though a great deal can change in a business over three years, business coaches recommend taking the time to create a vivid picture of what your business will look like in three years. The time frame can actually be anything from two to seven years.

Putting together a medium goal is best done with your entire leadership team and a business coach. Your leadership team should first predict the businesses revenue and profit in the third year, define any other important measurables you want to achieve, which gives everyone an idea of the scope and size of your future business.

Once this is completed, a list of bullet points should be compiled, offering a snapshot of what your business will look like in three years. Business coaches recommend considering things such as number and quality of people, added resources, office environment and size, operational efficiencies, systemization, technology needs, product mix, and client mix.

6. Prepare a one year plan

Yearly business plans serve as a road map to each stage of the business and are essential to securing funding and bringing in partners. They detail the business's structure, management and expected growth.

What are you going to achieve this year or next year to lay the foundation for achieving your vision? Find three to seven priorities and call them goals for the year. Focus on three to seven goals, not 23, because when everything is important, nothing is important,“Less is More.” Then crystallize and make predictions of what the revenue, profit and measurables need to be this year.

7. Set clear goals and keep them where you can see them

"Rocks" are just 90-day business priorities – getting us all 100% on the same page with what’s most important over the next 90 days. Creating a 90-Day World (TM) for the organization.

Teams need to regularly review and prioritize long-term goals if you want to accomplish them. Often we become so focused on day-to-day tasks in the business that we lose sight of future planning. And meetings once a year just won’t cut it. Think about how much happens in your business throughout any given week, never mind throughout a whole year!

Narrow the big picture goals to just the most critical priorities for the next 90 days. By establishing Rocks, you keep your leadership team laser-focused and working towards completing your objectives. And this helps everyone to focus on the future.

Then, by reevaluating goals each quarter, your team can determine the priorities for the next 90 days. And ultimately, this makes gaining traction in your business easier … one step at a time. By the way, gaining traction doesn’t just mean increased sales or growing a more extensive customer base. Rocks will unite the entire company behind each objective set forward for the quarter.

8. Welcome and be open about issues

Admitting that the business has issues doesn’t make anyone less effective, capable, or successful as an entrepreneur. It just makes them normal. There is no “perfect” business. Everyone and every business has issues. The trick is turning an issue into a solution.

Having issues doesn’t matter as much as how you choose to solve them. The methods you employ and the time frame in which you address them make all the difference. It could mean the difference between wild success or a business missing its goals and objectives. At worst, it could ultimately mean having to shut down and fold up.

Not all issues will be solved on the first tackle. Finding the root cause may bring up other underlying issues that need to be dealt with prior to solving the original issue brought to the table. Sometimes the first issue addressed goes away after solving the underlying issues. It’s about deciding what Solve looks like today and becoming masterful at answering the question, “What is the to-do(s) that will move this issue forward?”

Where there is trust within a leadership team, so goes the ability to go deeper and stronger. Be brave. Use your voice.

About the author Marshall Welch III is a highly experienced and skilled advocate for creative communities and entrepreneurs. With more than three decades of experience in organic growth, growth through acquisition, and financing and venture capital, he is well-equipped to guide entrepreneurs through the challenges and opportunities of building and scaling successful businesses. His passion and diligence make him a dedicated and compassionate leader who is committed to helping entrepreneurs and creative communities achieve their goals. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Marshall, you can email him at marshall.welch@eosworldwide.com or visit his website at eosworldwide.com/marshall-welch.

