Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding has announced that the CARES Act-funded Dairy Indemnity Program has distributed $7.6 million in direct relief payments to 1,550 dairy farmers throughout the state. Dairy farmers who experienced losses from having to discard or displace milk due to COVID-19 complications were eligible to apply.

"Early in the pandemic in Pennsylvania, many of our dairy farmers were forced to dump milk and faced extreme uncertainty due to rapidly changing markets," said Secretary Redding. "In this season of thanks, we are grateful that the legislature saw and met the needs of Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers with this program. These dollars don’t stop at the farm gate. They come back in your communities through grocery stores, schools, food banks, and more.”

Senators Judy Schwank and Elder Vogel, chairs of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, championed this CARES Act funding for Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers and joined in the announcement.

“The dairy indemnity program, funded by the CARES Act, was a great program to help 1,550 of our farmers weather COVID-19,” Schwank said. “But there are nearly 7,000 dairy farms in the Commonwealth. We have to recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to strengthen the industry.”

“During this difficult time, there was an even greater appreciation for the role dairy farmers plays in our economy and to the families of Pennsylvania,” said Vogel. “It is the Commonwealth’s most essential industry and providing the necessary state funding at this time is more critical than ever.”

In addition to needing to apply for relief payments, farmers' losses needed to occur between March 6, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Farmers were eligible for an immediate $1,500 payment upon applying, followed by additional payments with remaining program funds.

Pennsylvania's approximately 7,000 dairy farms have an economic impact of $12 billion and are the hosts of over 52,000 jobs. The state's over 500,000 cows produce more than 10 billion pounds of milk every year. Pennsylvania produces the seventh highest amount of milk of all U.S. states.