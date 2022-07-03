Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills.

The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill.

“Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families, and PPL Foundation’s contribution will help ease the burden for some of the most vulnerable in central and eastern Pennsylvania,” said Hill.

Operation HELP is a PPL Electric Utilities program that is administered by local agencies. Since its start in 1983, it has helped over 110,000 households.

To be eligible for Operation HELP, a household can make up to 200 percent of the federal poverty line. A household of one person can make a maximum of $27,180 per year; from that baseline, the limit rises by $9,440 per member of the household.

For more information about applying for Operation HELP or to make a donation, please click here.

