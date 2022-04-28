North central Pa. -- The new year brought new restaurants, new locations for some long-standing businesses, and some new offerings like New York Bagels, vegan food, and specialty pastries.

We have gathered a list of regional food spots—some new, some coming soon, and all finding popular appeal for their own reasons.

As you visit local restaurants, consider writing a review and rating the food and experience. Another option is sharing a review on social media, such as through the popular Facebook group 570 Food Lovers. Reviews support local businesses and allow them to better serve their customers.

We'll get you started by offering a list of new restaurants and their offerings.

2022 openings

The Fourth Taco - Bloomsburg area

Just before the start of 2022, The Fourth Taco opened a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Bloomsburg, expanding from its start as a food truck. The California-style tacos offer a range of flavors from a variety of cuisines. Find the menu here.

The Back Alley Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

A recent opening in March, The Back Alley is a classic sports bar offering entertainment like band venues and karaoke nights. A full menu is forthcoming.

The Newsroom Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

The Newsroom held its grand opening on March 18. Based out of Old City Hall in Williamsport, the location offers a restaurant and lounge. The chef-curated menu makes variations of typical American fare. Breakfast is available on weekends.

Crazy Tomato - Williamsport area

The Crazy Tomato moved to a new location on the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in Williamsport at the location of the former Jackie's Kitchen. They opened the new location on Jan. 14, 2022 to an overwhelming wave of community support. The Crazy Tomato specializes in pizza, subs, and sandwiches.

John Ryan Brewery - Williamsport area

The brewery space has offered pop-up menus in the past and continues to offer pop-ups from Di Rosco Arrosticini, but intends to expand to a full restaurant in the near future.

PB & J Bar - Milton area

Opening in 2022, PB&J Bar is the sister cafe to the original Danville location. The cafe offers vegan and plant-based meals and green juices.

Don Waltman's - Williamsport area

Open for business as of March, Don Waltman's fills the role of a classic delicatessen, but also provides access to speciality items from local businesses in northcentral Pa. Find fresh meats, fish, breads, snacks, prepared meals, made-to-order sandwiches, and more.

Toast'd Bagels - Williamsport area

Toast'd Bagels opened their doors on Tuesday, March 1 in downtown Williamsport. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches on New York-style bagels. Vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free friendly.

Buzzsaw Coffee - Williamsport area

The coffee makers at The Sawhorse Cafe, Buzzsaw Coffee recently opened their roastery in the Pajama Factory at the former location of Way Cool Beans. The cafe will offer bakery selections from The Sawhorse Cafe.

Cups and Cakes - Williamsport area

Another March opening, Cups and Cakes is a family-owned cake and coffee shop that specializes in unique coffee and cupcake flavors, plus cookies and other baked goods. Gluten free options available.

Celebrations cakes & confections - Williamsport area

The woman-run business makes custom cakes and rotates through unique flavors of cakes, cupcakes, fruit tarts, brownies, coffee cake, and frittata. Grand opening and ribbon cutting is Friday, April 29.

If you know of any recently opened or upcoming local businesses to add, send us an email and we'll add to the list.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.