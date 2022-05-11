Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania veteran-owned or -operated breweries are continuing a tradition that began three years ago: creating a Pennsylvania Veterans beer collection to be served up on Memorial Day weekend.

The titled collection, "Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale," will dedicate proceeds of sales to the Keystone Military Families organization.

Founded in 2002, Keystone Military Families was established with the goal of providing support for deployed troops and their families. In 2010, they realized there was also a need for veteran support so they reorganized and expanded services.

Located out of Shoemakersville, PA, their mission is to support Pennsylvania military families every week with groceries, clothing, household items, furniture, and more while still shipping up to 100 care packages monthly and 10,000 Christmas stockings annually.

Not only is this a beer being produced by Pennsylvania veterans, but it will also include ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and -operated businesses as well.

Grain and malt for this beer sources from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills; hops come from, in part, GEMS Farms Hops in Carlisle; both are veteran-owned businesses.

To support the large volume of beer needed for this project, the beer was brewed at Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown.

This year's beer creation is a 6.3% Hazy Pale Ale brewed with Keystone Pale and Vienna malt. Strata and Triple Pearl hops were added at various points in the brew to create flavors and aromas of pineapple, papaya, melon, and berry with a grassy finish. Malt character is supportive and crackery and balances out the subtle bitterness of this fluffy collaborative endeavor.

Consumers can begin enjoying the beer on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 at all 20 participating breweries in the state.

One north central Pa. brewery made the cut: Eclipse Craft Brewing of Sunbury, PA.

Full list of participating businesses:

• Arboretum Trail Brewing - Pittsburgh

• Artifice Ales & Mead – Manheim

• Breweries In PA

• Black Forest Brewery – Ephrata

• Burgh'ers Brewing - Pittsburgh

• Cellar Works Brewing - Sarver

• Cox Brewing – Elizabethtown

• Deer Creek Malthouse – Glen Mills

• Downriver Brewing – Stroudsburg

• GearHouse Brewing – Chambersburg

• GEMS Farms Hops– Carlisle

• Hemauer Brewing – Mechanicsburg

• McAllister Brewing Co – North Wales

• Olde Bedford Brewing – Bedford

• Proximity Malt

• Root Down Brewing – Phoenixville

• Seven Sirens Brewing – Bethlehem

• Stone Bridge Brewing – Johnstown

• Stony Run Brew House - York

• Tattered Flag Brewing – Middletown

• Ten7 Brewing – North Wales

• Willow Creek Brewing – West Reading

