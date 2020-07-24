Williamsport, Pa. - The Pajama Factory, a 300,000 square-foot complex on Park Avenue in the city’s west end will begin to implement a $2 million redevelopment project funded through a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

Williamsport City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the project Thursday night after brief discussion and an endorsement by the finance committee. Two council members, Randy Allison and Adam Yoder, abstained from the vote due to conflict of interest.

The grant is not awarded directly to a private developer; rather the City of Williamsport must act as the “pass through agency” for the state RACP grant. All of the funding will go toward renovation projects at the historic building, including upgrades to a portion of the Pajama Factory’s HVAC system, improvements to the complex’s parking lot, and roof repairs.

These infrastructure investments are a step toward further growth, including plans for a brewery, a green roof with a public biergarten, and the construction of more studio and living spaces in the complex, according to co-owner Mark Winkelman.

To say the project takes vision is an understatement. The historic complex is made up of eight buildings that house private studios, small businesses, event spaces, galleries, a clay studio, a wood shop, and a local favorite for coffee and conversation: Way Cool Beans.

Currently, more than 135 units are rented in the Pajama Factory, with 125 tenants. According to Winkleman, the building could offer as many as 150 units at capacity, including luxury apartments on the yet-to-be-developed fifth floor. “It’s been very exciting,” said co-owner Suzanne Winkleman, recounting the various projects they've completed, including the third and fourth floors in building 7.

Now the developers are looking skyward.

The new elevator has been installed, and now the Winklemans hope to create a green landscape on the roof, bringing in at least six inches of dirt, a lawn, irrigation, and drainage. They envision trees and a flagstone patio, one half for tenants only; the other for the public rooftop biergarten.

Already the Factory has been a preferred venue for weddings, parties, and other gatherings. The rough, industrial ambiance is the backdrop for senior photos, engagement photos, and fine art photographs.

The developers intend to build a new entrance on the western side of the complex, along Rose Street. The building office and a gallery on the ground floor will welcome tenants and visitors from a newly paved parking lot. A 100-foot diameter rain garden will encircle the smokestack, explained Winkleman.

In a city Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday, committee members Bonnie Katz, Liz Miele, and Adam Yoder; Budget & Fiscal Officer Joseph Pawlak; and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter discussed the grant application in detail with building co-owner Mark Winkleman and Sid Furst of Penn Strategies, the economic consulting firm that helped apply for and will oversee administration of the $2 million grant.

The developer and Penn Strategies submitted the application in 2019. To complete the process, the city must agree to the completion of the application and attach a cooperation agreement, which City Council on Thursday night agreed to do.

Councilwoman Liz Miele, before lending her support for recommendation to Williamsport City Council, confirmed that the Pajama Factory can cover any spending made prior to being reimbursed through the grant. “I just want to make certain,” said Miele, “that the city is not on the hook for any expenditures made by the Pajama Factory.”

After more than ten years of development and improvements, the Pajama Factory complex is valued at $5 million. According to requirements of the RACP, the developer must be able to match the $2 million, and land value is an acceptable match.

Additionally, said Miele, it's important for the Pajama Factory and Penn Strategies to meet the many regulations that come tied to a state grant, especially of this magnitude. “All of the money has to be spent in accordance to all state guidelines,” she said. The city has backed two other RACP grants in the past, including one for Lycoming College’s Gateway building and in the early 2000s the Hope Enterprises expansion on Reach Road.

"This is an example of positive development," said Councilman David Banks on Thursday night. "We're thankful to have you put your neck on the line the past ten years," Councilman Banks told Winkleman.

"People should understand the blood, sweat, and tears you've put into this," added Councilwoman Bonnie Katz.

Redevelopment of a site in a neighborhood like the Pajama Factory project in Williamsport helps to spur additional economic development, according to members of City Council. "We expect ancilliary benefits to other buildings in the neighborhood," said Miele. "This project is of particular interest to the state. It behooves us to use this money as fairly as we can and take care of the project," she said.

“New businesses have opened both in the Factory and nearby,” said Suzanne Winkleman. “This is a place to really generate economic development. It has created jobs and helped with neighborhood appeal.”