It is part of the Homewood Oaks area off Homewood Avenue just off the old garden entrance to K-Mart in Loyalsock. The address is 1819 Homewood Ave, Williamsport, PA. You need to enter into the home through the front door. Do Not Drive into the development . To get to the sale either head off the Strip in Williamsport on either Clayton and then turn right or head off of Tinsman by Dollies and then turn left at Homewood Avenue. There is no need to enter the complex since the home is situated on Homewood Avenue itself. Parking might be limited in the morning so you may need to park on Clayton or Tinsman and walk and of course, there is ample parking in the old K-Mart Parking Lot. This is a very clean estate we are liquidating the contents out of. The home has everything for sale being located on the 1 st floor and we anticipate selling the wicker set prior to the start of the sale on Friday. Because of the quantity to be sold, this sale will be held Friday, June 12 th only and will be held from 7:30AM until 4:30PM on Friday. We will be half price starting at 1PM on the remaining items but they will go quickly even during the regular price. Our prices are marked to move these items! So please stop by several times throughout the day.

What you can expect:

In Furniture, we have two matching swivel chairs done in an ivory colored upholstery. There is a floral Sleeper sofa, a nice occasional table that can also work as a desk done in an ebony finish. A smaller loveseat with built-in full size sleeper. There is a computer desk, oval dining table with three chairs and a leaf, A twin bed with Box Spring and frame (sorry, no mattress) and a antique dresser. As mentioned earlier, there is also a darling Wicker patio set that we anticipate selling before the sale so it may not be available. There are also several maple chairs available within the home that could also be used with the dining table, but they are not an exact match to the chairs which are included with the table. We also have a storage chest with padded seats to be used as additional seating if needed. We also have a tan colored Lane Recliner for sale along with a really nice vintage chase lounge that is at least 70 years old(has custom made cushions on it and newer tires)

In household goods, we have a microwave, Coffee Maker with grinder built-in (In the original box), and a regular coffee maker.

Other items include limited amount of Ladies costume jewelry, ladies clothing and shoes, Linens, Towels, Pillows, Blankets, HO Scale train set with cars and two engines, some HO scale buildings sold separately, A HP Laptop with Windows 7 and 1TB drive and 6GB memory, a smaller footprint desktop that has Windows 10 and an Canon All-In-One printer being sold separately. Local Publications from the Sun Gazette and Williamsport area. Sheet Music, Lamps and Lighting, Swingline Paper Shredder, Wall Art, Framed Bird Prints, Children’s Books, games, and much more…..