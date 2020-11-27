MOST POPULAR
-
Follow the 2020 Bear Harvest live with the Pa. Game Commission
-
Shots fired at Williamsport delivery driver's car
-
DOH issues Stay at Home Advisory, says in-person alcohol sales must stop Wednesday evening ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Retail theft arrest at Montoursville Walmart
-
Williamsport woman charged with insurance fraud after allegedly lying about hitting deer
-
Police: Woman kicked officer in genitals at Williamsport Holiday Inn
-
Montoursville man convicted of 66 felonies stemming from rape of a child
-
Loaded gun tossed in Williamsport backyard: City Police
-
Route 42 crash in Lycoming County claims life of Milton man
-
Confidential informant purchased Suboxone, cocaine in Williamsport: NEU
Right Now
48°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 76%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:10:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:09 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.