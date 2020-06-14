Blossburg, Pa.—The Blossburg Fire Department is looking for a lost radio that apparently fell off a truck between the Department building and Covington, PA.

“This radio is not just something we listen to. It’s our lifeline when inside a burning building and on any call. It’s how we communicate for safety,” Blossburg Fire Chief Andrew O’Conners said through a post on Facebook.

The radio is believed to still have a strap on it and holder with the Blossburg Fireman’s ID tag on it. O’Connors did receive a message Saturday that the radio was seen with two kids riding a blue bicycle along North Williamson Road by Chilson’s.

If anyone sees this or may have picked the radio up, they are urged to contact Chief O’Conners through Facebook or even notify him through 911.