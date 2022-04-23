Bloomsburg, Pa. — Partygoers packed into Bloomsburg on Saturday as the annual college party returned to pre-pandemic form.

Attendance at the student-led gathering had been down since 2020 when statewide shutdowns forced school and universities to shift to online learning. But with in-person classes at Bloomsburg University coinciding with warmer temperatures and spring fever, college students flocked to the party's epicenter on Fetterman Avenue today.

While police from Bloomsburg and numerous municipalities were out in force, the crowd of about 1,500 gathered on Fetterman Avenue seemed peaceful, police noted. In years past, tensions between partygoers and police have erupted in violence, most notably when the Columbia-Montour SWAT armored vehicle tried to clear the small, dead-end avenue. Angry students threw glass bottles at the vehicle, breaking windows and causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Police on Saturday took a noticeably non-confrontational approach, while still keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. A state police helicopter circled the town periodically, looking for any large gatherings outside the typical party spots.

The event is not sanctioned by the town or university, but there aren't any laws that legally stop the festivities, despite complaints from residents, officials have said.

