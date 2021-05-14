Harrisburg, Pa. – Social media sites that stifle or censor free speech could face civil penalties under proposed legislation introduced on Thursday.

Senate Bill 604 would make social media censorship a violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

Under the measure, users whose content is purposely deleted or disfavored via an algorithm could sue social media sites for damages, including for statutory damages up to $75,000.

Hate speech would be protected from social media censorship under S.B. 604.

"A social media website may not use the social media website user's alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or defense of the social media website's actions at trial," the bill states.

The bill empowers the Attorney General and Secretary of State to bring additional civil action against noncompliant companies.

"Our hope is that this measure will hold social media companies accountable to the standard and spirit of free speech that our society depends on," Sens. Doug Mastriano and Scott Hutchinson said in the bill's memo.