Harrisburg, Pa. – Critics of overdraft fees, including both consumer advocates and regulators have been vocal about ending the practice for a long time. This week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with a multistate coalition of attorneys general joined the conversation, calling on the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to eliminate all overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts.

Overdraft fees are charged against customers who withdraw more from their accounts than they have in the account. The average overdraft fee is $35, according to Experian.

Banks continue to rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) revenue, which reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, according to research by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to the CFPB, three institutions alone brought in 44% of total overdraft and overdraft-like fees in 2019, the same three targeted in the AG's letter.

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

The AG is urging JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to eliminate these fees by as early as this summer in order to create a more fair and inclusive consumer financial system.

“We’ve seen how these fees hit families and communities of color harder than others,” Shapiro said. “It starts a vicious cycle that drives them deeper and deeper into debt. Eliminating these fees helps create a system that works for everyone.”

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, studies have shown that the vast majority of overdraft fees fall on low-income consumers who earn less than $50,000 a year and communities of color. The consequences of these fees, he said, can be devastating to consumers’ financial health.

Elimination of overdraft fees by these four institutions would drastically improve the financial health of millions of consumers across the county.

Earlier this year, Citi Bank announced that it would eliminate overdraft fees, which followed a similar announcement late last year by Capital One.

“This latest enhancement is a significant step for Citi as a leader in the banking industry offering the most consumer-friendly overdraft practices,” said Gonzalo Luchetti, CEO of US Personal Banking at Citi. “We are continuously looking for ways to utilize our industry-leading capabilities to make the financial system easier and more equitable for communities who have little or no financial buffer.”

Lauren Saunders, Associate Director, National Consumer Law Center, called Capital One's announcement to eliminate overdraft fees "a landmark moment for American families. This move by Capital One will have tremendous benefits for the most vulnerable consumers. It’s critical we keep working to make the banking system more inclusive and fair for all,” she said.

Joining Attorney General Shapiro in sending the letter are the attorneys general for California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina (all except Bank of America), Oregon, and Washington.



