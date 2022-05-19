Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area.

Police said Uhuru, age 23, is a black male who is 6'2", weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing. He was driving a blue BMW with tinted windows.

Uhuru allegedly shot another male who he got into an altercation with inside the Penn Jersey Mart on North 4th Street at 4:15 p.m. Hare said police believe Uhuru and the victim, Kareem Jakes, were acquainted with each other.

The Northumberland County Coroner's Office was called to the scene for a report of at least one dead. As of 9:30 p.m., the area near the store at North 4th and Race streets was still roped off as a forensics team investigated.

Uhuru had fled the scene in a vehicle and was no longer at the store by the time police arrived, Hare said. The blue BMW was found later by police on Reagan Street in Sunbury. A driver had been pulled over in the BMW, but they were not determined to be Uhuru. That person was taken for questioning, Hare said.

Numerous local police agencies in Northumberland and Snyder counties are assisting with the manhunt, as well as state police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney also are involved.

Hare said the homicide is an investigation with "lots of moving parts."

Hare also mentioned that Uhuru is known to police and urged him to turn himself in. An increase in crime in the area is a concern. "It's not just Sunbury, it's all over the area," Hare said.

Anyone who thinks they see Uhuru should call 911, Hare said.

