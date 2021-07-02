The Lycoming County commissioners approved new personnel, COVID relief funds, and an extension to the COVID-19 disaster declaration. In addition, as steel prices continue to increase the county landfill is amending it’s contract for more steel baling wire not to exceed $120/carton.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT

Approve the following cash requirement report(s):

Approve accounts payable Cash Requirements Report in the amount of 1,955190.40. PASS 3-0

This includes area projects such as the Muncy Township building, the Gold Star Families Memorial and the Dr. W. B. Konkle Memorial Library renovation project. The funds are taken out of Act 13 gas impact fund. Part of the funds also include pass through funds from the federal government for rental assistance programs.

SALARY BOARD ACTIONS

Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 4-0

Information Services

Rename the Following Positions: One (1) Programmer I position to a Software Specialist paygrade 7/8 One (1) Programmer II position to a Software Analyst paygrade 9/10

Maintenance- Creation of Deputy Director position paygrades 11/12

RMS- Business Office- Removal of Purchasing Agent/RMS paygrade 7/8.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0

Planning & Community Development- Mark L. Haas, Full-Time Replacement/Promotion, Development Services Supervisor, Paygrade 9, $42,986.70/Salary. Effective: 7/11/21.

Courts- Janine M. Mastracco, Full-Time Replacement, Clerk III, paygrade 4, $14.09/hourly. Effective: 7/6/21.

Domestics- Dawn Coleman, Full-time Replacement, Clerk III, paygrade 4, $14.09/hourly. Effective: 7/6/21.

Pre-Release- Conner A. Morse, Full-Time Replacement, Resident Supervisor, paygrade 5, $15.37/hourly. Effective: 7/12/21.

Sheriff- Adam J. Ross, Part-Time Replacement, Deputy Sheriff, paygrade PDS, $21.338194/hourly, not to exceed 1000 hours annually. Effective: 6/27/21.

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on update to Policy number 101- Reaffirmation of Policies Equal Employment Opportunity. PASS 3-0

Vote to extend the Coronavirus Disaster Declaration PASS 3-0

This will extend the disaster declaration until September and allows the county to continue to receive federal funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Hutchins.

“It doesn’t hurt us in any way,” Hutchins said. “This should be our last one.”

Vote on Agreement with John Galaznik, M.D. 2021 budgeted item. PASS 3-0

Consultation on cases specifically related to physical abuse of infants or children.

Vote to purchase mental health first aid training manuals for Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board in the amount of $9,030. CRBG Convenience Funds.

This will be used to purchase new training manuals.

Vote on Amendment to Lease Agreement with ARD Operating, LLC. PASS 3-0

May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. Rent will stay the same at $10/squarefoot.

8.6 Mya Toon- Vote on COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Local Fiscal Recovery funds grant application and award in the amount of $22,000,000. PASS 3-0

These are COVID-19 relief funds as part of the federal COVID stimulus package. The county will receive $11 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022.

“It’s vital that we spend this money wisely and we do so efficiently and with partnerships with municipalities across the county,” said Commissioner Scott Metzger.

All of the funds must be spent by Dec. 1, 2024.

