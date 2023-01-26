Geisinger Health Plan comes under fire for denying claims and which local Waterway is named the River of the Year. Today is Thursday, January 26th and this is 570 News on the Go, Brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com
You can also find us on:
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk
Most Popular
Right Now
39°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 60%
- Cloud Coverage: 65%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:26 AM
- Sunset: 05:16:35 PM
Today
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Tonight
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.