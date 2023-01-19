College degree requirements are removed from state jobs, a squatter’s paradise is being torn down and the Harlem Wizards are bouncing into Williamsport. Today is Thursday, January 19th and this is 570 News on the Go. Brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com
https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
You can also find us on:
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk