1-13-2023 570
t’s not over when it comes to election results challenges, which health care system is raising wages and who from the area will be on Jeopardy tonight? Today is Friday, January 13th and this is 570 News on the Go.
 
https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
 
Brought to you in part by [NorthCentralPA.com](http://www.northcentralpa.com/)
 
You can also find us on:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XixALRMtUJGnMQuS3hSmv
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../73372012.../570-news-on-the-go
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!