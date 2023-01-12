https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
The election recount is complete, there is some relief to high gas prices and why is the IRS giving unexpected refunds. Today is Thursday, January 12th and this is 570 News on the Go. Brought to you in part by [www.NorthCentralPA.com]
https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
You can also find us on:
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk
Most Popular
Right Now
44°
Rain
- Humidity: 83%
- Cloud Coverage: 99%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:32:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:00:20 PM
Today
Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.