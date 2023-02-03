https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
Three are going to trial in the-home birth death of a newborn and the alleged shooter of Lucky the dog is found. Today is Friday, February 3rd and this is 570 News on the Go. Brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com
