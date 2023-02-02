Danville schools were evacuated again yesterday and luck continues for Lucky the dog. Today is Thursday, February 2nd and this is 570 News on the Go, brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk
Most Popular
-
Witness report claims UFO near Pennsylvania nuclear power plant
-
Man allegedly threatens witness to keep quiet about alleged child abuse
-
Ankle monitor leads state police to catalytic converter thieves
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: How to write a screenplay
-
Man allegedly gets minor drunk, touches her inappropriately
Right Now
36°
Sunny
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage: 55%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:02 AM
- Sunset: 05:25:16 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.