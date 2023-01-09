570 Jan 9th, 2023
Two young people lose their lives in separate accidents, abuse of a corpse leads to charges and the work of a local professor will be in the state capital. Today is Monday, January 9th and this is 570 News on the Go, brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com

https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml
 
You can also find us on:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XixALRMtUJGnMQuS3hSmv
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../73372012.../570-news-on-the-go
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts
Pandora
IHeart Radio
and at RSS.com
570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!