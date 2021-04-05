Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Police on Sunday night investigated three reports of shots fired, all of which turned out to be unfounded, Captain Justin Snyder said.

The first report of shots fired was called in at 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue, Williamsport.

"The claim of shots fired was unsubstantiated and determined to be what multiple witnesses described as 'firework activity,'" Snyder said.

The second report of shots fired came in at 8:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Campbell Street.

"This claim of shots fired was unsubstantiated and also purported to be firework activity," Snyder said.

The final shots fired report was called in at 10:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

"This claim of shots fired was unfounded and witnesses reported "hearing nothing," Snyder said.

