First News Now article shared with permission

Tioga, Pa. – A female in her mid-thirties was injured in an ATV accident early Sunday morning, April 18, 2021, around 1:55 a.m. in Farmington Township, Tioga County.

Tioga fire crews and an ambulance from Lawrenceville, as well as, medics responded to 238 Scenic View Drive (Scene View Campground) where the victim of the ATV crash had suffered a head injury.

It was reported to FNN that the woman had not been wearing a helmet when she crashed.

The availability of a medical helicopter was requested by 2:00 a.m. and LifeNet 7-7 was quickly placed on in-air standby until EMS could exam the victim and make a final decision on the need of the helicopter.

A landing zone was then set up for LifeNet at the the scene.

The ambulance from Lawrenceville was able to be recalled around 2:22 a.m., as a medical unit was said to be able to transport the victim to the landing zone.

LifeNet 7-7 landed at the Scenic View Campground around 2:41AM. Around the same time, the patient who was being transported also arrived at the landing zone.

The patient was loaded onto the helicopter and by 3:01AM, LifeNet 7-7 was airborne. FNN received word that the female patient was flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA., for treatment of her injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into this accident and have not released any further information at this time. If FNN receives any updates they will be added to this article.